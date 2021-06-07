Audrey (Hannon) Hudgins, 85

DESERT HILLS—Audrey Louise (Hannon) Hudgins, 85, of Desert Hills, Arizona, passed away on Sunday, May 30, 2021.
Audrey was born May 2, 1936 in Bisbee, Arizona. She was raised on her family ranch, west of Bisbee, Arizona (homesteaded by her grandfather in 1905) with her six siblings. She fell in love with her high school sweetheart, Roy Hudgins, and they were married January 31, 1953. In 1956 Audrey and Roy moved their young family to Phoenix.
Audrey had a zest for life and loved outdoor sports and gardening. On one special adventure, she rode her own motorcycle, alongside Roy, from Phoenix to Canada and back, while camping out all along the way. She finished her working career, retiring from APS.
Audrey is survived by her loving husband of 68 years, Roy Hudgins; her three children, Don Hudgins, Cathy Buckingham, and Shelley Sedor; two grandchildren, Jason Hudgins and Vanessa Buckingham; two great grandchildren, Carter and Avery; sisters, Nancy Brown and Linda Appelt and brothers, David Hannon and Robert Hannon.
She is a Beloved Daughter, Sister, Wife, Mom, Grandma, Great Grandma, and Friend.
A Private Service will be at the Hannon Family Cemetery, west of Bisbee, Arizona.