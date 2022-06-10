BISBEE — Audry Anna LeMon, 84, passed away at home in Bisbee, Arizona on June 5, 2022. Audry was born in Raleigh, North Dakota on November 5th, 1937 to Philip and Margaret Engel. She was previously married to Zan LeMon. Audry moved to Bisbee, Arizona in 1979.
Audry was preceded in death by her father, Philip Engel, mother, Margaret Engel (Tishmack), sister, Sonia Engel, brother, Joachim “Jake” Engel, daughter, Lisa Sheree LeMon and son, Jason Ardell LeMon.
She is survived by her sisters Betty Sorenson, Eva LeMon, Vonnie Floer, Rita Cornish, Nita Bladow, Joanie Boos and brother David Engel; daughters Alexia Ventoux, Suzanne LeMon-Blanchard and Suzette Velarde; grandchildren Heather, Heidi, Holly, Connie Sue, Cody, Devon, Elizabeth, Victoria, Alexandra, Tarz-Daniel, Dylan, Quenton, and Alyssa; great grandchildren Storey, Adaline, Malcome, Alice, Devon “Weston”, Aaliyah, Chardonnay, Gabriel, Kindlynn, Gloria and Jacob “Boomer”; and many, many nieces and nephews.
Audry’s greatest joy was her grandchildren (always asking if they needed jackets, socks, boots and blankets to keep them warm). She also enjoyed thrift stores, word search puzzles, feeding and watching the birds, and watching old westerns. Audry talked alot about horses, how her hands were strong because of milking cows when she was younger and drinking coffee with her dad.
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, June14, 2022, at 9:00 am, Strike Life Tributes in Cambridge, Minnesota and will be Live Streamed at: strikelifetributes.com