Augustine ‘Sonny’ Maldonado, 66

SIERRA VISTA — Sonny passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on Saturday May 15, 2021 at the age of 66. Sonny was born in Benson on St Patrick’s Day 1955 and raised in Tombstone Arizona where he played sports and graduated from Tombstone High School. Sonny moved from Tombstone after helping raise his five children with then wife Dolores Maldonado to Sierra Vista where he worked at Fort Huachuca for over 30 years before retiring. Sonny enjoyed being outdoors where he was free to enjoy a cold drink, listen to his favorite music, play a game of cards, watch his favorite football team the Dallas Cowboys and BBQ great food on his grill. Sonny loved spending time with his kids, grandkids, sweetheart Randee and their four American Eskimo dogs. Sonny was always known to all as a kind, friendly and caring person that would give you the shirt off his back if asked. Sonny was preceded in death by his mother Virginia (Ginny) Maldonado and survived by his father Augustine (Augie) Maldonado. Sonny is survived by his five children: Lori Sue (Jason) Summers, Augustine (Son) Maldonado, Lisa (Levi) Leamon, Donna Maldonado Nunez, Nathan (Nano) and Cassandra Maldonado. Two siblings: Virginia (Tootsie) (Tim) Barry and Kristina (Kitty) (Russell) Schultz. Sixteen grandchildren: Brian, Domonique, Haley, Alanna, Azazel, Nick, Chris, Joseph, Gabriel, Adrian, Evan, Shaylee, Michael, Brisenya, Nathan Jr. and Marco. One great grandchild, Harper. Sonny is survived by many friends, nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles as well. A graveside service will be held on Saturday June 26, 2021 starting at 10 AM at the Tombstone Cemetery. A celebration of Sonny’s life will follow shortly after at the American Legion Post 24 Tombstone Arizona.

