Aziess Joseph Whitehurst, 20

GERMANY–United States Air Force Airman 1st Class Aziess Joseph Whitehurst passed away January 9, 2020 at Spangdahlem Air Force Base Germany. He was born September 4, 1999 in Garden City, Kansas to Davin and Maria Whitehurst.
Aziess graduated from Buena High School in 2018. His senior year he decided to join the Air Force. By December of 2018 he was heading to San Antonio to start Basic Military Training. After BMT and Tech School, the first assignment was Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany where he served in the 52nd Fighter Wing Squadron. He was able to explore Europe and different parts of the region in the short six months he was stationed overseas.
Anyone who knew Aziess knows he is full of love and life. As quiet as he was, if you could get him talking about basketball, he could talk players and stats all day. He loved basketball, music, family, friends, mustangs, shoes (Jordans), his mother, and God. He grew up in the church, and as he grew became a junior helper with children’s church and a parking lot attendant at Seed of Abraham Christian Center International. He not only played basketball but later coached city league for two years, winning a championship his first year, before joining the Air Force.
Aziess is survived by his parents Davin & Maria; grandparents Gary Whitehurst, Esther Saldana, Sixto Saldana; great-grandmother Fonda Sullivan; aunts Rachelle McGraw and family, Lori Nieman and family, Ginnie Rincones and family, Lisa Walker and family, Stephanie Escobar; uncles Sixto Saldana II and family, Eulalio Saldana; 17 cousins & extended family. He is preceded in death by grandmother Jeanne Sullivan.
The Celebration of Life Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at Seed of Abraham Christian Center International, 1100 El Camino Real, Sierra Vista. Interment with full military honors will follow at 12 Noon at Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery in Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Online condolences may be left for the family at hatfieldfh.com
