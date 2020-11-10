Baldo Aguirre, 80

WILLCOX — Baldo Aguirre of Willcox passed away on November 7, 2020 at home at the age of 80. He was born in Ciudad Obregon, Durango, Mexico on March 25, 1940 to Francisco Aguirre and Andrea Valdez Aguirre. Baldo was a tailor by trade in Mexico and Chicago and will wear one of his suits he made for his funeral. He moved to Arizona in 1971 and was a farmer for Noble Buckner and Wayne Peterson farms. Baldo was a very wise man. He was a Catholic and a member of Club Unidad 78. He married his wife Delia on January 14, 1959 in Mexico, she preceded him in death on June 9, 2005. On October 4, 2012 in Safford he married Ma Irma Lira Magallanes who survives him. Also surviving are his children, Alma (Andres Cruz) Aguirre and Blanca Aguirre both of Tucson, Sonya (Adolfo) Chairez and Paco (Kim) Aguirre both of Willcox, Jaime Aguirre of Willard, Ohio; and his step children, Jesus (Rocio) Romero Lira and Lizabeth Romero Lira both of Mexico. Baldo is also survived by 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren along with three sisters. At his request private family services will be held. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
