SIERRA VISTA—Barbara A. Kilness, 78, of Sierra Vista, Arizona., was welcomed into the Kingdom of Heaven on Saturday, April 15, 2023. Barbara was a resident of Sierra Vista for 49 years.
Barbara was born January 2, 1945, in Pottsville, Pennsylvania., to Frank and Martha Land.
Barbara was preceded in death by her mother, Martha Land, her father, Frank Land, brother, Anthony Land, and her beloved husband, Kenneth Kilness.
Barbara served as a Secretary/Stenographer from 1968-1974 in Washington, D.C. in the Department of Commerce Foreign Business Practices Division, Export-Import Bank General Counsel’s Office, and Department of the Treasury Office of the Secretary.
Barbara continued her career at Fort Huachuca at the United States Army Information Systems Command. At the time of her retirement she was working for the United States Army Signal Command as a Secretary/Personal Assistant to the Chief of Staff to the Major General, USA. And at the time of her retirement Barbara had completed 33 years of service with the government.
Barbara was a dedicated member of the Huachuca Area Republican Women, serving as their Chaplain and was active on several committees. She was also an associate member of the Thunder Mountain Republican Women and involved in The 1200 Club.
Barbara was a member for over 20 years at First Assembly of God and was faithful in service and attendance.
Barbara’s life reflected her prioritization of faith and commitment to living out each day and interaction with authenticity and an extraordinary passion for life.
“I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, and I have remained faithful.” 2 Timothy 4:7 NLT
Memorial services will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 23, 2023, at the First Assembly of God church located at 840 N. Lenzner in Sierra Vista. A time of fellowship will follow.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to First Assembly of God, 840 N. Lenzner, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.