Barbara Anne (Chandler) (Hanneman) Doughty, 85

CEDAR MOUNTAIN, NORTH CAROLINA - Barbara Anne (Chandler) (Hanneman) Doughty was restored to full health and is in the presence of her King in Heaven on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Survivors include her children, Sharon Washam, Harold Hanneman and Robert Hanneman, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother, Charles Chandler and sister Mary Funk and their extended family. Barbara was a beloved wife, sister, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She dedicated herself to helping those in need as a nurse and through her work, touched many lives. She will be most fondly remembered for her smile and warmth. Barbara never met a stranger and was kind to everyone she was blessed to meet. Her family remembers her with love and will miss her greatly. Her life was a testament to endurance and overcoming trials through faith and love of her God. Barbara would want all those who knew her to remember her laugh, her humor, her deep love of family, and she would desire that they would look forward to the day that they are united with her at the Throne of Grace. She would also want those who miss her to remember that she loved you, very much, and that she will always be with you.
The family asks that in lieu of remembrances, donations would be made to the Alzheimer’s Association in her name. Online condolences may be left at www.moodyconnollyfuneralhome.com. Moody-Connolly Funeral Home and Crematory are caring for the family.
