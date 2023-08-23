Barbara E. Cunning, 88 Aug 23, 2023 Aug 23, 2023 Updated 24 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save SIERRA VISTA—Barbara E. Cunning, 88, of Sierra Vista, passed away on August 23, 2023 with loved ones at her side.A gathering of family and friends will be held at the Hatfield Funeral Home, located at 830 S Hwy 92, Sierra Vista, Arizona, on Saturday, August 26, from 10:00 -11:00 AM.Funeral services and interment will take place at Fort Logan National Cemetery, located in Denver, Colorado, on Wednesday, September 6, at 10:00 AM. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular 62-year-old cyclist airlifted to Tucson after being hit by pickup near mall SV Burger King's roof whopped by storm damage Bisbee backs up coach's prediction, drops Benson on opening night 43-13 House fire on Allen Street a total loss, says fire chief Moreno, Kirchberger top overall in 22nd Hummingbird Triathlon 'We the People' roll out the message in Sierra Vista St. David bridge repair starts up again Monday A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country Cochise County Search and Rescue aides injured undocumented migrant Six apartments damaged in early morning blaze that displaced 6 tenants Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit See more e-editions View Today's Edition E-Edition Herald Review Media 8 hrs ago Most Popular 62-year-old cyclist airlifted to Tucson after being hit by pickup near mall SV Burger King's roof whopped by storm damage Bisbee backs up coach's prediction, drops Benson on opening night 43-13 House fire on Allen Street a total loss, says fire chief Moreno, Kirchberger top overall in 22nd Hummingbird Triathlon 'We the People' roll out the message in Sierra Vista St. David bridge repair starts up again Monday A right-wing sheriffs group that challenges federal law is gaining acceptance around the country Cochise County Search and Rescue aides injured undocumented migrant Six apartments damaged in early morning blaze that displaced 6 tenants COCHISE COUNTY'S PREMIER ONLINE LOCAL MARKETPLACE! Buy Local Make your nominations for best male and female athlete by sport, male and female athlete of the year, coach of the year as well as courage awards, and team of the year. Click here to get started