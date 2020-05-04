SIERRA VISTA — Barbara Fanning, Sierra Vista, Arizona, formerly of Indiana, Pennsylvania, passed away on Thursday, April 23, 2020.
Barbara will be forever remembered by her family and friends for her compassion and empathy, her thirst for life and unending advocacy of those less fortunate. She was known as a voracious reader, an avid gardener and loved nothing better than turning strangers into friends with her outgoing personality and humor. Always the first to help and the last to leave, she was an example to all who knew her.
She is eternally reunited with her beloved daughter, Ellen and companion pup, Punky.
While she may be gone, she will never be forgotten having touched so many lives in her lifetime of friendship and service. A life truly well lived.
