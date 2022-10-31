Barbara Gray Dyer Lazovich, 97

Barbara Gray Dyer Lazovich, 97

MESA — Barbara Gray Dyer Lazovich (nee Kelley) died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Sky Vista Assisted Living in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 97, she lived in Bisbee from 1978 until 2017. Born in Ajo, Arizona, Mrs. Lazovich is the 5th of 7 children to Robert E.L. Kelley and Montie Ray (Gardner) Kelley.

Tags