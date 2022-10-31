Barbara Gray Dyer Lazovich, 97

MESA — Barbara Gray Dyer Lazovich (nee Kelley) died Sunday, October 23, 2022, at Sky Vista Assisted Living in Mesa, Arizona at the age of 97, she lived in Bisbee from 1978 until 2017. Born in Ajo, Arizona, Mrs. Lazovich is the 5th of 7 children to Robert E.L. Kelley and Montie Ray (Gardner) Kelley.
She is preceded in death by her husbands, Mike “Lefty” Lazovich, Henry Knight Dyer, Jr., her parents, and 5 of her siblings: Albert “Buddy” Kelley, Roberta Ray “Soapie” Halel, William J. Kelley, Robert E. L. Kelley, Jr., Kay D. Kelley and grandchildren Marcos Knight Bond and Sonia Damarys Ponce. She is survived by one sister, Hallie Jane Slater of Covina, California. Mrs. Lazovich is survived by her four children, Henry K. “Skip” Dyer (Jeanne), Kaaren R. Williams (Jimmy), Michael R. Dyer (Rosemarie), and Kimberly Dyer Kelley. She is also survived by nine grandchildren: Robert Dyer (Irene), Henry K. “Chip” Dyer, Pamela Houle (Tim), Allan G. Dyer, Cory D. Williams (Sonya), Wendy Ray Williams (Alexis Dixon), Heather Dyer Squires (Jason), Joshua R. Dyer (Mallory), and Nicolette Marie Dyer Taylor (Tim), as well as many, many great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life — 1248 S. Crismon, Mesa, Arizona, Saturday, November 26, 2022 at 1:30pm.