Barbara Jane Kappes, 93

SUN CITY WEST — Barbara Jane Kappes, a 40 year resident of Sierra Vista passed away peacefully at home on December 30, 2021 at the age of 93. She was born on May 25, 1928 in Harwood, Maryland to James Herman and Edna Caroline Turner and was one of fourteen children.
Barbara was married to Bernhardt J. Kappes on July 18, 1959 in Odenton, Maryland. They moved and made their home in Sierra Vista in 1967, where they raised their children and lived for the next 40 years. They relocated to Sun City West, Arizona in 2007.
Barbara is survived by her five children Linda Alban, Byron Kappes (Caroline), Brenda Troyer (Randy), Bradley Kappes (Margaret) and Becky Devine (Gene), along with 12 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, and two great great grandchildren. Also surviving are her sisters Ann Mullen, Marie Waller, and brothers Johnny Turner, Tommy Turner and Kenneth Turner.
Barbara dedicated her life to being an amazing wife, mother and friend. She lit up the world with her fun spirit, her kindness and her infectious smile.
Funeral services will be held on January 26, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the National Memorial Cemetery of Arizona in Phoenix, Arizona, 23029 N Cave Creek Rd where she will be laid to rest with the love of her life Bernie Kappes, who preceded her in death. Arrangements made by Regency Mortuary, Sun City, Arizona.