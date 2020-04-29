Barbara Jane Shernick, 92

SIERRA VISTA — Barbara Jane Shernick passed on to her eternal peace on April 27, 2020 after a courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.
She was born in Arnold, Pennsylvania to Raymond Deck, and Helen (nee) Merryman on October 6, 1927. Her childhood years were spent at a modest home on the "Coxcomb", a hill overlooking Pittsburgh, where her father worked for the Aluminum Company of America. Some of her fondest memories were from swinging in a tire suspended from a huge tree at the side of the home, in Logansferry, Pennsylvania. She kept a photo of such a swing near her sink down through the years, along with an illustration of a small girl holding a large stuffed Teddy Bear that she loved nearly as much as that swing. B.J. has had some black lines and dots embedded under the skin all of her adult life that were acquired when she used to run and skip along the railroad track ballast on her way to or from the small schoolhouse. When she went to visit her Grandfather nearby, she also loved to watch him make things out of wood, and treasured her time with him. When she became an adult, B.J. was employed by one of the large department stores in Pittsburgh as the fashion coordinator, where her responsibilities were to also decorate the many large window displays that had to match the seasons. Her taste in clothing and accessories commensurately followed her the rest of her life, as she was always neat and fresh looking whenever in public. It was at this time that she met, and married a young musician in the U.S. Airforce, later having to travel to Twickenham, England where her first daughter, Phyllis was born. B.J. was always so proud of having travelled to England aboard the Queen Mary ocean liner. Upon her return to the United States, she gave birth to her second daughter, Susan. Both daughters have been devoted to their mother, and now live in Boise, Idaho and Alamogordo, New Mexico respectively.
B.J. married Robert Shernick in Colorado Springs, Colorado on August 21, 1975, and while she was ongoing with her work in the El Paso County Assessor’s office, Robert continued with his teaching Art at Coronado High School in Colorado Springs until his retirement in 1991. His career covered 38 years. B.J. and Rob decided eventually to seek out a change that would involve travel in their motorhome, seek new adventures of discovery in a new location for living and learning together the delight of the Sonoran desert. The choice was to be away from the big city, and seek a location offering medical, shopping, and scenic variety….hence it was waiting in Sierra Vista, Arizona. This turned out to be the very best one could hope for, with great neighbors, organizations such as Veteran Autos, Bridge groups, and good medical care. A life- long love for fishing was a high point in B.J.'s true interests and skills.
B.J. and Rob have had to endure the rigors of aging and commensurate health issues, but each had been met with a strong bonding from supportive family. B.J. overcame some serious operations, but the determination, and belief in living life to its fullest, have sustained her continued love for people, nature, and all manner of wildlife. It was this simple guiding philosophy that made her such a delightful mother, wife, and recipient of life's blessings right up to the last moments.
BARBARA JANE SHERNICK IS SURVIVED BY: Robert H. Shernick, Husband (Sierra Vista, Arizona);Phyllis J. Weiderman, Daughter (Boise, Idaho); Susan R. Mount, Daughter (Alamogordo, New Mexico); Robert J.Shernick, Step Son, (Sandra) (Winchester, Virginia); Mark A. Shernick, Step Son (Denver, Colorado); Christopher Masters, Step Son, (Elizabeth) (Washington, D.C.); Michael Shernick, Step Son, (Martha) (Longmont, Colorado); Brian Weiderman, Grandson, (Kate) (Boise, Idaho); Kenneth Weiderman, Grandson, (Krista) (Eureka, California); Christopher Weiderman, Grandson, (Janelle) (Greenville, South Carolina); Alex Masters, Grandson (Washington D.C.); Andrew Shernick, Grandson (Winchester, Virginia); Charles Shernick, Grandson (Winchester, Virginia); And 3 great grandchildren.
