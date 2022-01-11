Barbara Jean Adams (Blakey), 81

BENSON — Barbara Jean Adams (Blakey) was a caring mother, grandmother, sister, and friend. She left this world on December 28, 2021 at the age of 81.
She was born to William and Ismaela Blakey on November 28, 1940, in St. David, Arizona. She grew up in Benson, Arizona and graduated from Benson Union High School in 1959. She married in 1961 and had two daughters. Barbara worked as a banker and investment specialist for over three decades, retiring in 1996.
She had various hobbies over the years including furniture reupholstery, macramé, sewing, oil painting, knitting, crochet, lace tatting, and genealogy. She was known for her beautiful smile and positive outlook on life. Her life’s motto was “I just give it to God”.
Barbara had many lifelong friends that she considered family from high school friends to her banking family and painting club ladies. She loved helping with organizing and attending her high school reunions.
Barbara is preceded in death by her parents Bill and Smiles, and her partner of 43 years, Jim Getty. She is survived by her daughters Diane (Ed) Higbie, Jennifer (Robert) Adams, grandchildren, Tyler, Kendall, and John, her sister Bea Hernandez, and extended family and friends.
A memorial service will be held on February 8, 2022 at 2pm at Christ’s Church of the Valley, 7007 W Happy Valley Rd, Peoria, Arizona 85383, building 400.