Barbara Jean Welker Blandin, 98

BOWIE—Barbara "Bobbie" Jean (Scott) Welker Blandin of Bowie, Arizona passed away in Mesa, Arizona early Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at the age of 98. She was born in Brownell, Kansas on June 7, 1924, to Larren O. Scott and Welcome C. (Houchin) Scott. Shortly after her birth, the family moved back to Bowie and Bobbie spent most of her life there. She attended Bowie Schools and graduated in 1941. She immediately married her childhood sweetheart, Doug Welker. During WWII, she worked for a period in the shipyards in California and then, when possible, she followed Doug to his various stations, always returning to their home in Bowie.
Bobbie was very active in her community, including serving on boards and committees for the Bowie School District, the Desert Rest Cemetery and the Lioness Club. She was a life-long active member of the Bowie Community Methodist Church. Bobbie was the first woman Justice of the Peace in Precinct 6.
Bobbie is survived by her daughter, Nancy-Jean Welker of Bowie, her daughter-in-laws, Connie F. Welker of La Grange, Texas and Connie E. Welker of Scottsdale, Arizona and grandchildren Jeremy Welker, Jason Welker, Jeffrey Welker and Kristen Cox and four great grandchildren. Preceding her in death were her parents, sister Welcome Yelton, sons Scotty and Bill Welker, first husband (of 59 years) Doug Welker and second husband (of seven years) Ernie Blandin.
A visitation will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Westlawn Chapel in Willcox, Arizona from 5:00-7:00 p.m. Cremation will follow and a Memorial Service will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest at Desert Rest Cemetery in Bowie. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in her name to either Charles Wm Leighton Jr. Hospice, P.O. Box 115, Willcox, Arizona 85644, also online at willcoxhospice.com or to the Northern Cochise Fund c/o ACF of Cochise, 400 W. Fry Blvd., Suite 6, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.