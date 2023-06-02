Barbara Jean Welker Blandin, 98

BOWIE—Barbara "Bobbie" Jean (Scott) Welker Blandin of Bowie, Arizona passed away in Mesa, Arizona early Monday morning, May 8, 2023, at the age of 98. She was born in Brownell, Kansas on June 7, 1924, to Larren O. Scott and Welcome C. (Houchin) Scott. Shortly after her birth, the family moved back to Bowie and Bobbie spent most of her life there. She attended Bowie Schools and graduated in 1941. She immediately married her childhood sweetheart, Doug Welker. During WWII, she worked for a period in the shipyards in California and then, when possible, she followed Doug to his various stations, always returning to their home in Bowie.

Bobbie was very active in her community, including serving on boards and committees for the Bowie School District, the Desert Rest Cemetery and the Lioness Club. She was a life-long active member of the Bowie Community Methodist Church. Bobbie was the first woman Justice of the Peace in Precinct 6.

Tags