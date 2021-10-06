If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
PHOENIX — Barbara Jordan, 84, of Sierra Vista passed over from this life and into the arms of her loving savior on September 30, 2021.
She grew up on her family’s farm in Illinois and even attended a one-room schoolhouse. She later moved with her family to St. Petersburg, Florida and graduated from Florida State University.
In the late 1960’s, Barbara moved to Arizona from Florida. She taught second grade at Bella Vista Elementary School until retirement. She was always glad to see former students and catch up with their lives. She taught reading, even teaching a man to read who could not get a driver’s licence because of it. Afterwards he got his license and remained a reader the rest of his life. What a gift!
Barbara was a true artist. She could paint, sketch, carve and create. She was a master, although she would never say so of herself. Her creations are wonderful treasures to our family. She also gave us the most memorable gifts that now have their own funny story lines.
She loved to travel. Most summers she would hit the road with either family or friends, for new adventures and memories. No grass grew under her feet; she even rode a mule to the bottom of the Grand Canyon.
Barbara had a zest for life. She was full of energy and vitality, almost until the end. She loved her family and friends very much and was very active in their lives.
Although originally from Illinois/Florida, she was as ARIZONA as the Tombstone Rose that she loved. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made in memory of Barbara Jordan to the Black Hills Wild Horse Sanctuary, www.wildmustangs.com/donate