Barbara Louise Pisaneschi, 86

HEREFORD — Barbara Louise Pisaneschi, age 86, passed away peacefully August 26th, 2021, comforted by family. She was born April 15, 1935 in Sheridan, Wyoming to Jackson and Louise Bentley. On July 29, 1967 she married Bob Pisaneschi, who preceded her in death in 2008.
Barbara took great pride in her education, ultimately obtaining her Master of Arts in Education from Arizona State University, and completed numerous studies in the fields of psychology, psychoanalysis, and self-empowerment.
Her career took two distinct paths. First with the CIA, which included time in Cuba, Panama, and Costa Rica, where she met her lifelong friend, Ricardo. After leaving the CIA, Barbara moved to Sierra Vista to begin her teaching career, which began at Buena in 1963 and spanned 32 years. This included two years teaching in Seoul, South Korea. She enjoyed playing Bridge, was an avid reader, and never missed an episode of General Hospital. She also loved to travel, particularly to civil war sites and points of interest in American history.
Barbara is survived by her siblings Patricia Fox and Jack Bentley; her two children Mary Gutierrez (Curtis) and Bobby (Kim) Pisaneschi; grandchildren Sage, Dallas, Gracie, Elise, Bentley; great granddaughter Kinsli; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was especially appreciative of Sage, who served as her caregiver for the previous six years, and Kinsli, who brought boundless energy and happiness to her home in her later years. She loved her family and friends and took enormous pride in these relationships.
A celebration of life will take place from 2pm to 6pm on Saturday, September 4th at the Pueblo Del Sol Country Club. All who wish to pay their respects are welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to your local school district in her name or @ https://www.svusd68.org/District/1932-Tax-20Credit-20Form.html