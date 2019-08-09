Barbara Mahon, 65
SIERRA VISTA– Barbara Mahon, age 65, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed through this life on August 5, 2019, in Tucson from complications of breast cancer. She was born August 18, 1953, to Thomas and Ruth Brady of Bisbee, Arizona. She was preceded in death by her parents and her great-nephew, Cpl Rodney W. Burton of Bradley, Arkansas. She is survived by her son, Shawn Mahon of Citrus Springs, Florida; sisters, Monnie Ackerman and Patricia Brady of Tucson, Arizona; aunt, Cheerie Galik of Bremond, Texas; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Barbara was a dedicated civilian who was employed by the U. S. Army at Fort Huachuca for 46 years and recently received a Civilian Service Commendation for her excellent performances as a Training Technician. She was a devoted mother, loved dearly by her sisters, adored by her nieces and nephews, a great friend, and will be truly missed by all.
Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 10, 2019, at Alex Espinosa Funeral Home in Bisbee, Arizona with interment following in the Memory Gardens Cemetery of Bisbee, Arizona. A reception will follow at Double P Roadhouse Bar and Grill in Bisbee, Arizona.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The American Cancer Society in memory of Barbara Mahon.
