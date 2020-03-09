Barbara Stockamp Ralston, 88

Van Nuys — Barbara died peacefully on January 11, 2020 at her home in Van Nuys California.
Barbara was born August 22, 1931 in Twin Falls, Idaho, to parents Henry & Margaret Stockamp. She later moved to San Mateo, California where she met and married her beloved spouse for over 60 years, Paul Ralston.
Barb obtained her Masters in Social Work from University of Illinois and was a practicing LCSW in Rockford, Illinois until retiring with her husband to Sierra Vista, Arizona.
Surviving are her four children, two daughters, Becky Ralston of Albuquerque, New Mexico and Liz Ralston of Van Nuys, California, and 2 sons, Kevin Ralston of Minneapolis, Minnesota & Kent Ralston of Bartlett, Illinois, plus her four grandchildren and one great grandchild.
A funeral service will be held May 16, 2020 in Bartlett, Illinois at the home of her youngest son, Kent Ralston.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.