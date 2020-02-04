Barney Parker Jr., 95

SIERRA VISTA—Mr. Parker passed away peacefully in the morning on January 13 in Escondido, California with family by his side. Mr. Parker was born on August 1, 1925 and loved his birthplace, Hachita, New Mexico. He served with the U.S. Navy on Destroyers in the Pacific Campaign during WWII and in the Air Force after the war.
Barney loved to make music. He loved his many friends. Everyone he met, anywhere, immediately became an acquaintance and many of them became his friend. He loved his job and his career with General Electric that spanned the decades from the early 1950s through the 1980s. He loved his airplane, his many friends at the Whetstone and Sierra Vista airports, and spent many hours in the Pilots seat. Mr. Parker was a member of the Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Barney was a long time Experimental Aircraft Association and EAA Chapter 776 , “The Sky Island Eagles”, member in Sierra Vista, Arizona and served for several years as a chapter officer. He willingly provided master mechanic, aviation mechanical and flying experience and knowledge to chapter members. He was the recipient of the prestigious Charles Taylor Master Mechanic Award named in honor of Mr. Charles Taylor, the first aviation mechanic in powered flight. The Charles Taylor "Master Mechanic" Award recognizes the lifetime accomplishments of senior mechanics. Mr. Taylor served as the Wright brothers' mechanic and is credited with designing and building the engine for their first successful aircraft. Barney was very active in contributing both time and resources to the annual Arizona COPPERSTATE Fly-In. Barney’s most significant contribution to chapter 776’s activities was his support of EAA’s program of providing children aged 8 to 17 free rides in general aviation airplanes to entice these children to investigate and consider aviation, both in the air and on the ground for career opportunities. Barney flew his first Young Eagles in 1992 and continued flying until health issues caused his retirement in 2011, after having provided 721 children their first rides in his general aviation Piper Cherokee airplane. After discontinuing flying the children, he faithfully attended chapter rallies and provided ground support to the extent his health allowed. Barney was also a UFO member (United Flying Octogenarians) and flew his plane until he reached 90.
Barney Parker loved his family most of all.
Mr. Parker is survived by Geneva M. Parker, his wife of 71 years. They lived in many locations across the United States and Europe. They shared their life with three daughters who all survive, Cindy Dodson, Ramona California, Barbara Hill, Duvall, Washington, and Pamela Granston. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren also survive. He also has 2 surviving brothers, Andrew Parker of Tucson Arizona and Mathew Parker of Albuquerque New Mexico.
He will be remembered, fondly, by so many.
Mr. Parker will be interred in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Friends and relatives will be notified of arrangements at a later time.
