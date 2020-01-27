Barney Parker Jr., 95

SIERRA VISTA—Mr. Parker passed away peacefully in the morning on January 13 in Escondido, California with family by his side. Mr. Parker was born on August 1, 1925 and loved his birthplace, Hachita, New Mexico. He served with the U.S. Navy on Destroyers in the Pacific Campaign during WWII and in the Air Force after the war.
Barney loved to make music. He loved his many friends. Everyone he met, anywhere, immediately became an acquaintance and many of them became his friend. He loved his job and his career with General Electric that spanned the decades from the early 1950s through the 1980s. He loved his airplane, his many friends at the Whetstone and Sierra Vista airports, and spent many hours in the Pilots seat. Mr. Parker was a member of the Sierra Evangelical Lutheran Church.
Barney Parker loved his family most of all.
Mr. Parker is survived by Geneva M. Parker, his wife of 71 years. They lived in many locations across the United States and Europe. They shared their life with three daughters who all survive, Cindy Dodson, Ramona California, Barbara Hill, Duvall, Washington, and Pamela Granston. Several grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren also survive. He also has 2 surviving brothers, Andrew Parker of Tucson Arizona and Mathew Parker of Albuquerque New Mexico.
Mr. Parker will be interred in the Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery. Friends and relatives will be notified of arrangements at a later time.
