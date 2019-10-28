Barrett Owen, 81
SAFFORD— Barrett Owen of Safford, passed away on October 23, 2019. He was born on August 12, 1938 in Pahokee, Florida to Walter Vall Owen & Lucy Gretel Smith Owen with his brother William Vall Owen.
Barrett graduated from Durango High School and then went on to earn his degree in Accounting from Ft. Lewis College in 1965 in Durango, Colorado. Barrett served in the Colorado National Guard during peacetime. In 1960, he married his first wife, Barbara Ward, also in Durango and they were blessed with two daughters, Cynthia Gaye & Mona Lee. In 1983, Barrett married his second wife, Audrey Hatter Matthews in Safford, Arizona.
Barrett enjoyed many hobbies especially cars, cars, cars. He was a man of many talents and worked at many jobs; an accountant for Shell Oil, Durango’s Model Tire Store, started both an electrical business and a Title company and was a Realtor and ran the Wash Tub Laundromat in Safford. He was definitely a jack of all trades.
He is survived by his daughter; Mona Owen (Scott) Kurlander, his brother Vall (Lilah) Owen, nieces Melinda & Roberta, 19 Grandchildren, 30 Great-Grandchildren, 14 Great Great-Grandchildren and his very special friend; Sheila Boyd.
Barrett is preceded in death by his parents, his oldest daughter Cindy and his wife of 32 years, Audrey.
Services were held on Saturday October 26, 2019 at McDougal Caldwell Funeral Chapel.
Arrangements are under the direction of McDougal’s Caldwell Funeral Chapel & Gila Valley Crematory. Online condolences may be extended at www.caldwellfuneralchapel.com.
