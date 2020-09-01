Bartolo "Billy" Gutierrez, 90

Bartolo "Billy" Gutierrez, 90

WILLCOX—Bartolo "Billy" Gutierrez passed away on August 27, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born in Miami, Arizona on July 17, 1930. Bartolo enjoyed farming and being outdoors working in his yard. He was a foreman for Floyd Robbs Farm in Kansas Settlement for 36 years. Bartolo was preceded in death by his wife Rose; two daughters, Margaret and Patricia; and two sons, Billy and Ricardo. Bartolo was blessed with nine grandchildren and over 15 great-grandchildren. He is survived by his daughter Rosie Echave and her husband Daniel of Tacoma, Washington. Dad will be truly missed, but never forgotten.

"Gone Farming"

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Willcox. Please follow all the suggested CDC guidelines, Thank You. A private family burial will take place. No family gathering afterwards due to Covid-19. Thank you all for coming. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com. Services entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory in Willcox, Arizona. Also a big thanks to Charles Wm. Leighton Jr. Hospice in Willcox for their help and support.

Tags

Load entries