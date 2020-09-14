Death Notice: Bartolo"Billy" Gutierrez, 90

Date of Death: August 27, 2020

Funeral Services: Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 a.m. on Friday, September 18, 2020 at the Sacred Heart Catholic Church. You may express condolences at www.westlawnchapelmortuary.com Arrangements entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.

