Beatrice Barnett, 101
BISBEE — On Tuesday, May 12, 2020 Beatrice Barnett passed from this life into the eternal hands of Jesus. She was born January 30, 1919 to Roge Hewlett and Jesse (Crabtree) Hewlett in Madisonville, Kentucky. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Barnett, brothers, Harold Hewlett and Glen Hewlett, her son, Roger Barnett, and her two granddaughters, Krista (Barnett) Zamora and Deanna (Barnett) Foreman. Beatrice is survived by her three children: Donald Barnett (Billie), Barbara (Jim) Paajanen, Brent Barnett (Gail), daughter-in-law Barbara (Damron) Barnett, 10 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and five great great grandchildren. She was a woman of many artistic and creative talents, but she found the most joy in being a mom and grandmother. Her service will be held on Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at Mountain View Baptist Church, 1681 S. Naco Hwy.
