Beatrice J. (Velarde) Morales, 71

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

TUCSON — Beatrice J. (Velarde) Morales, 71, of Tucson, Arizona. Long time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona Passed away on August 8th, 2022.

Beatrice was born on December 26th, 1950 to Elisardo and Alice Velarde in Cottonwood, Arizona. Beatrice better known as Bea moved to Bisbee, Arizona where she was a proud Puma graduating from Bisbee High School in 1969. After high school she worked in a local high end boutique where her eye for sparkle and fashion began.

Tags