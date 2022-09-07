TUCSON — Beatrice J. (Velarde) Morales, 71, of Tucson, Arizona. Long time resident of Sierra Vista, Arizona Passed away on August 8th, 2022.
Beatrice was born on December 26th, 1950 to Elisardo and Alice Velarde in Cottonwood, Arizona. Beatrice better known as Bea moved to Bisbee, Arizona where she was a proud Puma graduating from Bisbee High School in 1969. After high school she worked in a local high end boutique where her eye for sparkle and fashion began.
In 1971, Bea met Ismael Morales in Bisbee, Arizona. One year later they married at Saint Patrick’s Catholic Church. Bea and Ismael moved to Morenci, Arizona. Bea taught Confraternity of Christian Doctrine at her Catholic Church. They went on to have two children Richard and Efren Morales. In 1984 Bea and Ismael moved with their two sons to Sierra Vista, Arizona where she continued to work in retail. Raising and caring for her family. Bea served as a representative of St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church serving as a Usher welcoming all who attended services. In 2016, Bea retired from Sierra Vista Unified School District after 23 years as a loved Paraprofessional Educator working at Apache Middle School and Sierra Vista Middle School. Bea was a vital member of the school’s support staff. Bea was often stopped in public by many of her students that she loved and supported. Family and close friends will fondly remember Bea for her love of her family's Northern New Mexico roots, being a proud Velarde and having an extinguished pallet for true authentic New Mexico cuisine. She was loved by many and will be missed dearly.
Bea was preceded in death by her husband Ismael Morales. Her parents, Elisardo and Alice Velarde of Bisbee, Arizona. Sister Carol (Bonefacio) Lopez of Las Trapas, New Mexico and brother Pacomio Velarde of Espanola, New Mexico.
Bea is survived by her children Richard Morales from Tucson, Arizona. Efren Morales from Tucson, Arizona. Seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is also survived by brothers Ruben (Betty) Velarde of Tempe, Arizona. Louis (Martha) Velarde of Bisbee, Arizona. Sister Betty (Daniel) Adams of Tucson, Arizona and many nephews, nieces, relatives, and friends.
A rosary will be held on Friday, September 16th, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, Arizona, with a mass to follow at 10:30 a.m. also at the St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church in Sierra Vista, burial will be held for Beatrice and Ismael 1:00 p.m. following services at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery.