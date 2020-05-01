Beatrice S. Figueroa, 95

DOUGLAS — Beatrice Figueroa was born on February 2, 1925 in Hayden, Arizona. She passed away on April 30, 2020 in Douglas, Arizona at the age of 95. She lived in Hayden until 7 years of age, then she moved to California, at age of 17 she went to work for two years from 1942-1944 at Lockheed Aircraft in Burbank, California. Where she was a "Rosie The Riveter." While in California, she enjoyed listening and dancing to big band music with her brother Ray at the Orpheum and Palladium Theaters.
She met her husband of 54 years, Gregorio Figueroa in San Fernando, California. They married in Yuma, Arizona, moved to Phoenix and together had six children. In 1966, they settled in Sierra Vista, Arizona, where they built their family home. She was the "hod carrier" as she liked to say. She worked in the cafeteria for the School System, and Gregorio worked for the U.S. Government at Ft. Huachuca.
She was a devout Catholic. Her passion was knitting and crocheting. She is survived by her six children Rose Marie Perez (Louie), Gregorio Figueroa Jr. (Pam), Jesse, Sylvia Schmehl (Edward), Eddie, Theresa; and ten grandchildren Cecilia, Benny, Ian, Kathy, Jeramy, Nina, Jessica, Jacob, Sean, Leah; plus eleven great grandchildren; and predeceased by her husband, Gregorio Sr. and son, Martin.
"Blessed are they that mourn: for they shall be comforted" - Matthew 5:4.
Private family services will be held on Tuesday morning, May 5, 2020 at Cochise Memory Gardens, 5590 East Charleston Road, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635.
