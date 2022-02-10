Benjamin ‘Benny’ Cortez, 85

SIERRA VISTA — Benny Cortez, 85, January 19, 1936 — January 17, 2022, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away due to complications from a stroke and Parkinson’s Disease. He crossed over peacefully in his sleep at the Lifecare Center surrounded by family and longtime caregivers.
Benny had many health challenges over the past 20 years. One time we caught him walking laps around his house while carrying a large bucket of water in each hand. When asked what he was doing, he replied “I’m giving myself a stress test!” He had his first heart attack shortly thereafter! Through it all, he always kept his upbeat and positive attitude.
Benny is preceded in death by his wife Barbara “Bobbi”, son Frank and daughter Patty. He is survived by his children Beverly, Joyce, Dolores (Jeff) and Mark (Heidi), along with several grandchildren and great grandchildren whom he loved with all his heart. A special mention to his brothers and sisters whom he loved and remained very close with throughout his life.
Benny was born in Nuevo Leon, Mexico but took great pride in becoming a United States citizen and serving his new country in the U.S. Army. He came to Sierra Vista in 1959 and helped build this city into what it is today. Throughout his years, Benny was quite the entrepreneur. He owned the Union 76 gas station, Benny’s Furniture Company and had a hand in many other business…adventures!!
What was never in question was his love of community. He was the “Naco Santa” (inspiring others to continue the tradition even to this day), a member of the Lions Club, Elk’s Lodge and St. Andrews Parish. He loved coaching little league baseball, calling out Bingo games, chaperoning his wife’s girl scout troops and opening his home to sponsor Foreign Officers.
Benny loved taking road trips (always with questionable decisions), the outdoors, animals of all varieties and especially the many cats that he cared for over the years. It is fitting that he ends this journey using the last of his “9-lives”. He is loved and will be greatly missed.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to ‘Border Animal Rescue’ (borderanimalrescue.org).
A mass will be said in his memory at Saint Andrew the Apostle Parish on February 18, 2022 at 10am with a reception to follow.