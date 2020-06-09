Benjamin V. Stevens, 86
DOUGLAS — Benjamin V. Stevens, age 86, went to be with the Lord on June 6, 2020. He passed away in his home, surrounded by his loved ones. Benjamin was born in Turicachi, Sonora, Mexico on December 6, 1933 to Miguel Vasquez Lamadrid and Emma Vasquez Stevens He was the third child of fourteen children. He was preceded in death by his mother Emma, his father Miguel, his sister Angie and his brothers Martin and Joe. He married Lolita in 1956 and had 5 children, Anita Machado, Norma (David) Figueroa, Sandra (Victor) Figueroa, Benjamin (Virginia) Stevens and Christy (Tony) Parrish, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren and one great-great grand-daughter. He worked for the City of Douglas to provide for his family and preached the gospel for many years as a minister. He learned many skills throughout his life which he shared with his son and grandsons. His greatest passion was working with missions and churches. Benjamin served God and loved his calling. He was a simple man but God qualified him to serve. He was a loving father and husband, a pastor, teacher, translator, counselor and a spiritual guide expanding the gospel to many people. He taught his family to love God above all things. He loved his family and was loved by many and touched many lives. Our family was blessed to have him as a father and he will be greatly missed. A private service will be held for the immediate family on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at the Iglesia Bautista Pueblo Nuevo. Graveside Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday at Calvary Cemetery. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary.com. Brown Page Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, 364-3434.
