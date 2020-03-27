Benjy Beach (Dregseth) Marks, 80
SCOTTSDALE — On Thursday, March 19, 2020 surrounded by her family, Benjy Marks graduated to Heaven at the age of 80 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Benjy battled Alzheimer’s disease and most recently Cancer.
Benjy grew up in Bisbee, Arizona, the oldest of 5 siblings. She was in the Bisbee High School class of 1957. She was a strong, determined lady and rarely met an obstacle she could not overcome.
While attending Cochise College she studied archeology and participated in many digs at archeological sites in Southern Arizona. She loved learning about the ancient peoples. She became a Certified Surgical Technician and worked several years in the operating room at Sierra Vista Community Hospital.
During the many years Benjy was married to Dr. Kenneth Dregseth, they raised three children and she managed his medical practice in Sierra Vista. During those years, they enjoyed traveling by motorcycle. She drove her Harley Davidson throughout the country, making new friends along the way. A passionate and accomplished rider, she became an instructor for the AMA Motor Cycle Safety course at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona. She was also a proud member of the Motor Maids cycling club, and continued on to serve the governing board as a Silver Life member.
Benjy remarried later to Alva Marks (AJ) and moved to New Mexico, where she found a wonderful community of friends. They helped build and start a little community church; as a proud member, she also served as the treasurer. Alongside fellow members, she volunteered at the community Senior center and served those less fortunate in the area. She supported Veteran causes and was an advocate for her community volunteer Fire Department.
Benjy is preceded in death by her parents Fowler and Rose Beach, husband A.J., brother Sam, sister Rowena (Fulvio), sister in law Roxie and nephew Roger. Benjy is survived by her children; Dale, Ben (Susie), Lorrayne (Mark). Grandchildren Shylo, Ashley (Mike), Jamie, Tanna (TJ), Bailey, Benjamin, Rachel, Madyson, Daniel and great grandsons, Adam, Isaac, and Tavas. She is also survived by brother Claude, and sister, Lillian (Greg). Benjy had many cousins, some of whom she was blessed to visit in her last days. She loved them all. She enjoyed looking at her family tree while talking about and remembering each and every one.
Memorial services will be held at a later date, TBD, in New Mexico. Cards may be mailed to PO Box 627, Carrizozo, New Mexico 88301.
