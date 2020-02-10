Bernard “Mac” Linhart, 55
SIERRA VISTA—Bernard “Mac” Linhart passed away suddenly on February 5, 2020, at the age of 55. Mac was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on May 14, 1964, to Bernard “Bernie” Lucas and Mary Martha (née Burgett) Linhart, both deceased. The family travelled the world due to his dad’s military service, finally settling in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Mac graduated from Eldorado High School in 1982. He continued his education with Associate of Science Liberal Arts from University of the State of New York, Bachelor of Science in Liberal Arts from Regents College and a Master of Education from Troy State University.
He joined the Army in April 1988 and served just 8 days shy of 22 years. Mac retired honorably in April 2011 with a rank of Master Sergeant as a 35T. While active duty, he earned a Bronze Star for service in Iraq from January 2009 until January 2010. During his military career, he was assigned to Ft. Devens, Massachusetts, Korea, Ft. Carson, Colorado, Germany, Ft. Huachuca, Arizona, Goodfellow AFB, Texas, and Ft. Gordon, Georgia.
Mac and his family reside in Sierra Vista, Arizona, the location of his last duty station. He continued to work at Fort Huachuca as a Department of Army Civilian following his retirement from the Army.
Mac was a lover of American history, enjoyed playing Santa Claus at work Christmas parties, coin collecting, metal working with horseshoes, racquetball, and playing board games with his family. He was an outdoorsman who hunted and fished. He passed his spare time playing Clash of Clans on his smartphone. Mac was also civic minded, volunteering his time at a local assisted-living facility.
He was proud of serving his country, and proud of his family.
Mac is survived by his wife of nearly 28 years, Susan Anne (Susie, née Villane). Although they met during their senior year of high school, they didn’t marry until 10 years later, on August 2, 1992.
He also leaves behind two children – Alexandria “Alex” Juliette, born June 26, 1995, and Lucas “Luke” Bernard, born February 28, 2000 and his beloved dog Rylie.
Also left behind are his brother Stephen (Corinna) Linhart of California, sister Mollie (Chris) Stoltenberg of Phoenix, as well as nieces and nephews.
Mass of a Christian Burial will be held on Friday, February 14 at Noon at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church, 800 Taylor Dr, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635, interment with military honors will follow at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery, 1300 S Buffalo Soldier Trail, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635, at 1:30 p.m. A reception will be held afterward back at St. Andrew the Apostle Catholic Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations to The Wounded Warrior Project or the Gary Sinise Foundation would be appreciated. Arrangements are by the Hatfield Funeral Home. Online condolences may be left for the family at hatfieldfh.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.