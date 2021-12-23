SIERRA VISTA — Bernard William "Sonny" Milloy, 81, of Sierra Vista passed away on December 18, 2021. Sonny was born in Newport News, Virginia, on November 5th, 1940 to Edith Hogge Rinebold and Larry P Milloy. Sonny enlisted in the Army in 1958. His early career took him to Korea, Ft. Monmouth, New Jersey and Baumholder, Germany. Originally he started out working in missiles which he “didn’t care for much.” Once he got promoted to an E5 Sergeant he served his first tour to Vietnam. When he came back he put in for flight school to join the ranks of Warrant Officer. He served a second tour to Vietnam as a helicopter pilot where he was stationed at Camp Eagle, Vietnam. Sonny flew TH-55 trainer helicopters, UH-1 helicopters, OH-58 helicopters, CH-54 Skycrane helicopters and CH-47 Chinook helicopters. In 1970 he was awarded the Distinguished Flying Cross in Vietnam for his heroic actions in rescuing a reconnaissance team in Thua Thien Province. A 12-year Army veteran at the time, Warrant Officer Milloy volunteered to extract them. The incident is described in the official citation as follows: “He piloted his aircraft into the pickup zone which was completely surrounded by the enemy and was under intense hostile small arms fire. It was impossible to land, forcing Warrant Officer Milloy to hover several feet above the ground. While maintaining a steady hover, he directed the fire of his door gunners and the supporting armed helicopters, enabling team members to board the aircraft. He then took off through the dense foliage and despite heavy enemy fire completed the mission. Warrant Officer Milloy’s personal bravery and devotion to duty were in keeping with the highest traditions of the military service and reflect great credit upon himself, his unit and the United States Army.” After Vietnam he was stationed at Ft. Eustis, Virginia, Ft. Wainwright, Alaska, Schwäbisch Hall, Germany and Ft. Hood, Texas where he was grounded by a “quack of a flight surgeon”. He went on to serve the US Army working in Communications Security and received his Bachelor of Science in Business at University of New York, a Bachelor of Science in Marketing at Christopher Newport University, a Masters of Science in Education at National-Louis University and a Masters of Science in Business at Central Michigan University. He met his wife, Carol in 1982 after meeting her at the Ft. Hood National Bank at the PX. He would cash checks just to talk to her and then turn around and deposit the money back in his account on another day. He was 17 years her senior and older than her oldest sister’s husband but they were married three weeks later. At age 42, their first born daughter, Brandi was born at Ft. Hood, Texas. Then they received orders for Schofield Barracks, Hawaii where their second child, Sonya was born. They were there for 4 years and got orders for Ft. Monroe, Virginia near his hometown. Being the COMSEC officer allowed him to take a European tour to Frankfurt, Germany where Sonny and Carol welcomed their third child and only son, Lucas. They were overseas 4 years before being assigned to Ft. Huachuca, Arizona for 3 years and then Ft. McPherson, Georgia for 2 years where he retired from the US Army as a Chief Warrant Officer 5 in 1999 after 38 ½ years of service. But he always said “I don’t golf so what would I do if I retired.” His family headed back to Ft. Huachuca, Arizona where he continued working as a civil servant at SMA and then joined the team at JITC where he worked for almost 20 years. He worked until he was 79. Sonny was awarded many prestigious awards during his lifetime. He received the Distinguished Flying Cross, Distinguished Member of the US Army Signal Regiment, Vietnam 50th Anniversary Commemorative Medal, Legion of Merit Award, Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2nd Award), Air Medal (10th Award), Meritorious Unit Commendation, Vietnam Service Medal (2nd Award) and Senior Army Aviator Badge.
Sonny is survived by his beloved wife, Carol Arzaga Milloy of Sierra Vista; daughter and son-in-law Brandi Milloy and Christiaan Simon of El Segundo, California; daughter Sonya Milloy of Tucson, Arizona; son Lucas Milloy of Sierra Vista; and grandchildren Maximus Held, Bexton Held, Milly Simon and Sonny Simon. He's also survived by his sister Sharon (Joe) Bass of Hampton, Virginia; sister Cathy (Paul) Redmond of Yorktown,Virginia; Brother Larry (Tracie) Milloy of Hampton, Virginia; brother Joseph (Sheri) Milloy of Lignum,Virginia; sister Theresa (Steve) Hawkins of Yorktown, Virginia. Sonny has 12 nieces and nephews; Cameo, Krystal, Joelle, Alan, Justin, David, Stephen, Paul, Bobby, Elizabeth, Kathleen and Rachel. Sonny is predeceased by his mother Edith, father Larry P Milloy and sisters Pat Zartman and Cathy Verlander.
A celebration of life service will be held at St. Andrew the Apostle Roman Catholic Church (800 Taylor Drive. Sierra Vista, AZ 85635) on Wednesday December 29th with Rosary at 10:00am and Mass at 10:30am. Followed by a reception at 11:30am with precession starting at 12:30pm for the interment burial with military honors at 1:00pm at Southern Arizona Veterans Memorial Cemetery (1300 Buffalo Soldier Trail Sierra Vista, AZ 85635). In lieu of flowers, the family requests you can send donations to Peach’s Pantry at PO Box 4174 Sierra Vista, AZ 85636 (paypal- feedkids@peachspantry).