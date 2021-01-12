Bernice “BeBe” Jewell, 88

SIERRA VISTA — Our beautiful, loving Mother passed away January 1, 2021. Bernice “BeBe” Jewell, loving wife and mother of three children, passed away at age 88 in Sierra Vista, Arizona from complications of Covid 19.

Bernice was born June 23, 1932 in Bisbee to Esther and Homer Barker. She worked for the Bisbee Daily Review, and KSUN Radio in Bisbee and later managed the Chamber of Commerce in Safford, Arizona. Her greatest loves were family and outdoors landscaping and gardening.

She was preceded in death by husband, Harold “Bud” Jewell and granddaughter, Lindsey Jewell. She is survived by children Lynn (Howard) Engle, Tary (Cindy) Jewell, Gary (Dede) Jewell, 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Her heart beats forever in all of us.

