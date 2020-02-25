Berniece Ducote, 107

Chandler — A few days past her 107 birthday, Sidney Berniece Ducote died peacefully on February 16, 2020 with family at her side in Chandler, Arizona, where she resided for the last 10 years.
She and her late husband Layton lived in the Warren area of Bisbee for 60 years and raised four children. He died in 2005.
Berniece was born in central Texas in 1913 and traveled at age 4 by covered wagon with family to central Oklahoma.
Later, the family moved West and she attended high school in Douglas and college in Silver City, New Mexico. She later taught in a one-room schoolhouse.
After marriage to Layton in 1933 they lived for a time in Animas, New Mexico. The family moved to the Bisbee area in the early 1940s, when Layton went to work for Phelps Dodge.
In addition to raising the family, Berniece worked at a local dry goods store. Later, she worked at the Bisbee Merchants Association, which she purchased and operated until her retirement.
Friends remembered her as a warm and giving person who had great humility and a wonderful sense of humor.
Her family remembers her as kind and generous of spirit who loved all equally and without reservation. She loved sewing, crocheting, crafts and was a wonderful cook who put on great summer and holiday feasts at the family home. Berniece turned out enormous quantities of fried chicken at summer gatherings and piles of peanut brittle and fudge at Christmas. She was constantly busy with her garden and always maintained a fabulous display of roses around the home.
Even until her last days she remained mentally sharp and able to recall vivid stories of her long life. She also loved to sing old tunes in her inimitable off-key and heartfelt manner.
She is survived by her daughter Diane (Michael) Quinn of Phoenix, who lovingly attended to her while she made many new friends at the Sunrise living facility in Chandler since 2010.
Also surviving are sons Layton Jr. of Phoenix, Don of Sierra Vista, and Richard (Wendy) of Tucson, along with twelve grandchildren ages 61 to 31, nineteen great grandchildren and seven great-great grandchildren.
Services are pending.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.