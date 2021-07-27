Berta Coleen (Hancock) Williams, 90

ST. DAVID — Berta Coleen (Hancock) Williams, 90, left this earth on July 23, 2021 from her home in St. David, Arizona. She was the oldest child of Burt and Gladys (Taylor) Hancock from Pima, Arizona. She was a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, holding many positions, and serving two missions with her husband. They were sealed in the Mesa Temple on Mar 11, 1959. She worked for Farmers Insurance in Benson for many years. She enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends. She is predeceased by her son, Randall Williams, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Gaylon Williams, daughters Gale Howard (Larry), andColeen Saunders (Read) and son, Russell Williams. Also two sisters and one brother. She has nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren, along with a large extended family. Services will be held at the LDS church in St. David, 640 W. Patton/Highway 80 on July 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with viewing at 9:00 A.M. She will be missed by all.

