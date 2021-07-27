ST. DAVID — Berta Coleen (Hancock) Williams, 90, left this earth on July 23, 2021 from her home in St. David, Arizona. She was the oldest child of Burt and Gladys (Taylor) Hancock from Pima, Arizona. She was a long time member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, holding many positions, and serving two missions with her husband. They were sealed in the Mesa Temple on Mar 11, 1959. She worked for Farmers Insurance in Benson for many years. She enjoyed camping, hunting and fishing with family and friends. She is predeceased by her son, Randall Williams, two grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years, Gaylon Williams, daughters Gale Howard (Larry), andColeen Saunders (Read) and son, Russell Williams. Also two sisters and one brother. She has nine grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and nine great-great grandchildren, along with a large extended family. Services will be held at the LDS church in St. David, 640 W. Patton/Highway 80 on July 31, 2021 at 10:00 A.M. with viewing at 9:00 A.M. She will be missed by all.
Most Popular
-
Cannabis license holder considering Sierra Vista for dispensary
-
Landan Klein, 25
-
Two killed involved in drug debt with shooter, officials say
-
Produce farmer continues her father's legacy
-
Honeylynne Garcia, 25
-
Police arrest local man on sexual exploitation of minor charges
-
Mercedes Hoffman Reyes, 98
-
Local number of illegal border crossings remains steady
-
New EMS station construction to begin, with higher cost than anticipated
-
Police board moves to investigate certification of two officers in county
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.