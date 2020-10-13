DOUGLAS — Our precious mother, Bertha Acedo, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. Bertha was born on July 13, 1932 to Robert Loya and Maria Jesu Arvizu. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers Guillermo Arvizu and Arnold Arvizu and her loving husband Manuel Acedo. She is survived by her five children, Victor (Richard Carlsen) Acedo, Ray Acedo (Dora), Alice (John) Mancine, Rosa (Russell) Ward and Gilbert (Ruth) Acedo. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren who will serve as her pallbearers, Samantha Mancine, Myles Ward, Anthony Acedo, Andrea Mancine, Savannah Ward, Anthony Mancine, Manuelito Acedo, Josue Acedo and Guillermo Garcia. Our mom will be remembered as a devoted mother, a wonderful nana, a loyal friend, an amazing cook and a gardener with a very green thumb. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart, and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. You will remain in our hearts forever mom. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Brown Page Mortuary with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the Mass will be limited. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary,com.
Most Popular
-
Pregnant Douglas woman shot
-
Schieffelin Days earns rave reviews
-
Voter's Guide 2020
-
Man wanted in connection with shooting of pregnant woman surrenders to police
-
Drier, warmer winter predicted to follow weak monsoon
-
City of Bisbee moves operations out of county buildings
-
Driving while using cell phone will earn violators a ticket starting Jan. 1
-
James Carmen Usrey, 92
-
Doc's Dyes shop set to brighten up Bisbee
-
Our View: Another lawsuit from Robin Silver
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.