DOUGLAS — Our precious mother, Bertha Acedo, passed away peacefully on October 10, 2020. Bertha was born on July 13, 1932 to Robert Loya and Maria Jesu Arvizu. Bertha was preceded in death by her parents, her two brothers Guillermo Arvizu and Arnold Arvizu and her loving husband Manuel Acedo. She is survived by her five children, Victor (Richard Carlsen) Acedo, Ray Acedo (Dora), Alice (John) Mancine, Rosa (Russell) Ward and Gilbert (Ruth) Acedo. She is also survived by her 9 grandchildren who will serve as her pallbearers, Samantha Mancine, Myles Ward, Anthony Acedo, Andrea Mancine, Savannah Ward, Anthony Mancine, Manuelito Acedo, Josue Acedo and Guillermo Garcia. Our mom will be remembered as a devoted mother, a wonderful nana, a loyal friend, an amazing cook and a gardener with a very green thumb. She loved the Lord and her family with all her heart, and she leaves behind nothing but beautiful memories. You will remain in our hearts forever mom. Visitation will be held from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at Brown Page Mortuary with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 a.m. at St. Luke’s Catholic Church. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, attendance for the Mass will be limited. Memories and condolences can be shared at www.BrownPageMortuary,com.

