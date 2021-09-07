If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
Bertha Rae Moore James, 93
DOUGLAS — Bertha Rae Moore James passed away peacefully on September 2, 2021. She was 93 years old. Bertha Rae was born to Ray and Bertha Moore on July 28, 1928 in Douglas, Arizona. She lived in Douglas most of her life, graduated from Douglas High School in 1946 before attending the University of Arizona, majoring in Business. She was one of the founding members of the Xi Psi Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority.
It was while she was attending the U of A, that she met the love of her life, Ted James, who had just returned from military service in World War II. They married August 2, 1952. Bertha was a loving supporter of Ted’s high school teaching and coaching endeavors, his passion for flying and building, and his love for barbershop singing. They took many trips together, visiting family and friends, and were an undaunted camping team. They were married for 57 years before Ted’s passing in 2009.
Bertha worked as an Executive Secretary for Phelps Dodge Corporation for over 30 years and ultimately, she and Ted moved to Phoenix when the company moved their Western Exploration headquarters. After her retirement from Phelps Dodge, she and Ted moved to Tucson.
She was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Douglas, taught Sunday School, and sang in and directed the choir there for many years. She was also an active member of Bible Baptist Church in Phoenix.
Bertha Rae’s favorite job was as the wonderful mother to her five children, attending their sporting events, piano recitals, club meetings, and school events. Bertha is survived by her children: Diane James, Ken James (Peggy), Barry James (Ofelia), Sharon Hale (John), and Christie Neal (Jim); grandchildren: Rachel, Sara, Courtney, Mallorey, Stephanie, Jayson, Ryan, Casie, Jordan, and Jarrett; and 21 great-grandchildren; and by her two sisters, Shirley Lovelady and Barbara “Bobbi” Schlarb.
A graveside service will be held Tuesday, September 7, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Calvary Memorial Park Cemetery at 1300 3rd Street in Douglas, Arizona.