Berton Nicoll, 1938-2023 Jul 7, 2023 HEREFORD— Bert Nicoll, age 85, of Sierra Vista, passed away on June 27th peacefully in his sleep.Bert was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts where he met and married his wife, Patricia, of 63 years.Along with his wife, Bert is survived by his four daughters, Sandy Bavota (Tom), Deb Ciccariella (Mark), Penny Serpa (Tony), & Patty Richard (Rick). Nine grandchildren, and 10 greatgrandchildren.Bert was full of character had a unique sense of humor and was fiercely proud of his family. He will be greatly missed and held forever in our hearts.A celebration of life will be held at a later date.