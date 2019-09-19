Bette Call, 99

SIERRA VISTA—Bette Call passed into the Light on September 17, 2019. Bette was born in Phoenix, Arizona on October 28, 1919. She grew up on a small ranch in what was formerly the rural outskirts of Phoenix (near Osborne and 12th) and spent much time outdoors, taking care of animals and swimming in the nearby canal. About the time that Bette graduated from Phoenix Union High School, she became the Arizona State Freestyle Champion. She married Fred Call in 1944; and is survived by their two children, Patrick Call and Camille Call, both of Sierra Vista; her two grandsons, Ryan Call and Eddie Call, and their children. Bette lived at Ft. Huachuca in the 1950s and again in the 1960s, and returned to Sierra Vista in 1975, where she lived for the rest of her life. In the forty-four years following her return to Sierra Vista, Bette made a profession as an Oblate of St. Benedict at Holy Trinity Monastery in 1980 and supported the new monastery as it grew into a major religious retreat center. In 1983, Bette opened Animal Calls Pet Stop, at the time Sierra Vista’s only source for pet supplies. Bette was a long-standing member of the Sierra Vista Woman’s Club, Stitch & Bitch, and the Republican Women’s Club, and a long-time supporter of the Sierra Vista Festival of Trees. Bette’s history of community involvement and irrepressible penchant for fun endeared her to countless neighbors and friends, who, along with her family, will miss her sense of humor, zest for life and compassionate interest in serving others.
