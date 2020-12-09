Betty A. Saylor, 91

TUCSON — Betty passed away in Tucson, Arizona, on November 22, 2020 after a sudden illness leaving this world for a better place.
She was born in Phillipsburg, New Jersey and grew up and attended schools in Eastern Pennsylvania. It was in Pennsylvania that she met and married her husband of 64 years, William (Bill) Saylor, Jr. In her teen years, she worked as a soda fountain attendant. Soon she married and became a young mother. They lived with their first-born son at Fort Monmouth for several years.
In 1954, they moved to the Sierra Vista/Fort Huachuca, Arizona area and resided there for 38 years. During that time, Betty worked many years for the first doctor to serve Huachuca City, Arizona. Later she worked in several retail establishments in Sierra Vista. Betty and Bill were founding members of the Sierra Vista Community Church, where they both held church offices over the years. They became residents of Tucson in 1993 after RVing around the U.S. for a year. She was a member of the Casas Adobes Congregational Church in Tucson. Of greatest interest was her family. Betty was a caring, kind, thoughtful, wife and mother who loved her family dearly. Those of us who knew and loved Betty will miss her and carry her in our hearts forever, remembering her with laughter and tears.
Betty’s husband, Bill, preceded her, passing away in November 2010. She is survived by sons, Jerry B. Saylor (Lorna), Clayton, California; Douglas G. Saylor (Teri), Huntington Beach, California; twin daughters, Gloria J. Sommerfeld (Robert), Tucson, Arizona and Valerie L. Saylor, Shoreline, Washington. She also has four grandchildren Charlie Saylor (Kym), Folsom, California; Kathe Saylor, Concord, California; Joshua Saylor and Kristi Saylor, Huntington Beach, California and three great-grandchildren. Betty also leaves behind her many friends at the Fountains at La Cholla, where she resided, and at the Casas Adobes Congregational Church.
Due to the current COVID-19 restrictions, no public services will be held.
