TOMBSTONE — Betty Frances Lopez, 77, was born in Tombstone, Arizona on July 24, 1944 and peacefully entered eternal rest on November 1, 2021, surrounded by her loving family. Betty spent her life in Tombstone where she married Ricardo Lopez and raised their children and grandchildren. Betty made her house a home for many, where delicious food was always ready to be served, stories to be told and great memories to be made. Betty was always ready to sit down and listen to anyone and everyone.
She is survived by her children John Richard Lopez, David "Chappy" Vince Lopez, Michael Jesse Lopez, and Angela Conception Lopez, six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; her sisters Arlene Amacker, Mary “Romona-Topa” King, and brother Robert “Bobby" Molina,
She is preceded in death by her husband Ricard "Ricky" Lopez, her daughter Margaret "Margie" Lopez, her parents Marcelo and Mary Molina, her sisters Armida King, Lisa Borntrager, Connie “ChooChoo" DeBorge, and her brother Frank Molina.
A mass of remembrance will be held on Saturday, November 6th at 11:00 am at Sacred Heart Church in Tombstone, Arizona. Immediately following the mass, the family invites you to come share your wonderful memories of Betty at a gathering at 1011 N. 1st Street (Betty's House).
"May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him, so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit." Romans 15:13