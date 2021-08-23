Betty Jane Waldo Fenn, 91

If you're able to go above and beyond to help us during this important time, please consider making an additional financial contribution. Click here to contribute.
SIERRA VISTA — Betty Jane Waldo Fenn passed from this earth into eternity on August 21, 2021. Betty was born July 10, 1930 in Muskegon, Michigan and was the first child of a family of seven children. Betty learned early on to work on a farm to include weeding the garden and taking care of the animals. Her mother also taught her to cook, bake and keep a clean home. The family moved to California when Dad took a contract job working with the government. In 1947 the family moved to Benson, Arizona where she finished out her senior year of high school. This is where she met her future husband, William Waldo Fenn. Following the birth of their two sons, Betty was baptized into the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and has been a faithful member ever since. Betty and Waldo moved their little family to Sierra Vista, Arizona in 1957 where Betty found work throughout the years, whether working at La Casita Mexican Restaurant in 1960, Village Meadows Elementary School in 1961, Valley National Bank and ten years at the local cable company. They moved back to Pomerene, Arizona in 1992 and remained there for the next 25 years. Betty was always happy to serve the Lord while working the many different callings, or positions, she held in the Church. She loved working on her family history and eventually served a genealogy mission with Waldo in Salt Lake City in their early seventies.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Waldo Fenn, parents, Roy Waldo, Marguerite Schrader and Jess Watson; son, William Roy Fenn (Buena Class of 1968); brothers, Delbert (Misako) Waldo, Louis Waldo, and James (Fredna) Watson.She leaves behind their son, Leland (Marti) Fenn (Buena Class of 1972); brother Jess (Kathy) Watson Jr; sisters Louise Waldo and Mary Anne (Jerry) Copeland; ten grandchildren, Martin, Jason, Stacey, Rebekka, Kyra, Rebecca, Stephanie, Craig, Rachelle and Laura; thirteen great grandchildren with one on the way.
A family viewing will be held at the Richardson’s Benson Mortuary, in Benson, Arizona on Wednesday, August 25, 2021 at 9:00 am. A graveside service will follow at 11:00. Betty J Fenn will be laid to rest next to her husband at the Pomerene Cemetery, in Pomerene, Arizona immediately following the service.