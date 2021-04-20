Betty Kathryn Gabbard (Miller), 90

SUNIZONA — Betty Kathryn Gabbard (Miller) died peacefully at home on April 9, 2021 in Pearce (Sunizona), Arizona at the age of 90.
Betty is survived by her children, Sandra Walther, Clifford W., Steven, Debra Hodges, Tim, and Philip; and grandchildren, Camille Craig (Soto), Benjamin Walther, Andrew J. Soto, Stephen Gabbard, Hannah Gabbard, Graysen Gabbard, and Corin Gabbard. She was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 65 years, Clifford V. Gabbard and grandchildren, Noah Gabbard and Kyle Gabbard.
Betty was born on October 7, 1930 in Goshen, Indiana to William A. and Fern L. Miller.
Funeral Services will be 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 25, 2021 at Westlawn Chapel, with viewing beginning at 1:00 p.m.
A reception will follow the service at La Unica in Willcox. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Betty's amazing life. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the Salvation Army.
The Interment will be at Light Historical Cemetery, E. Kester Lane, Pearce/Sunizona, Arizona 85625 off of Bell Ranch Road following the reception. You may express condolences at westlawnchapelmortuary.com Service entrusted to Westlawn Chapel, Mortuary and Crematory of Willcox, Arizona.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.