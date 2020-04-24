Betty Kay Olson, 86

SIERRA VISTA — Betty Kay (Bell) Olson, 86, went to her heavenly home on Apr 20, 2020, at Via Elegante Assisted Living. Born September 17, 1933, in Sidney, Montana, to Adolph and Emma (Quilling) Bell, she graduated from Sidney High School in 1951 then attended Northwest Nazarene College in Nampa, Idaho, where she met Phillip Olson.
They were married on May 23, 1958, and moved to Ft Huachuca. They remained in Sierra Vista. Phil was employed by the school district. Betty Kay worked in McClellan’s and McCrory’s department stores. She was also a Stanley dealer in the area for 23 years.
Betty enjoyed painting with oils, creating gifts items, and gardening. Betty and Phil supported the Buena High School teams. They enjoyed traveling in their “Orange Blossom Special” truck.
The Olsons were Charter Members of the Sierra Vista First Church of the Nazarene, organized in 1959. They were honored with a Distinguished Service Award.
Betty and Phil loved children. They hosted Backyard Good News Clubs for many years. Child Evangelism Fellowship honored them for their service.
Betty Kay was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Phillip Olson, her parents, and brothers Richard Bell and Robert Bell. She is survived by three sisters-in-law Jena Bell (Garrison, North Dakota), Joan Bell (Sidney, Montanna), and Eleanor Taggatz (Chanhassen, Minnesota); her cousin, Beverly “Babe” (George) Moerkerke (Paradise Valley, Arizona); and many others.
Interment will be at the Southern Arizona Veterans’ Memorial Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Sierra Vista First Church of the Nazarene, 1215 S El Camino Real, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85635, or to Child Evangelism Fellowship of Cochise County, P.O. Box 34, Sierra Vista, Arizona 85636.
Plans for a Celebration of Life Service will be announced later.
