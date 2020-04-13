Betty L. Boyd, 79
SIERRA VISTA — Betty Boyd passed away peacefully and entered heaven on Tuesday April 7, 2020. She was the spice of life and her undeniable spunk was appreciated by everyone. Filled with laughter, she knew how to enjoy life and the blessings that god had gifted to her.
Betty’s forever sweetheart, David, entered into heaven 2 years ago. They were married for 58 wonderful years. The love they had for their children was undeniable. Betty is survived by her son Jefferey and wife Karen Boyd of Gilbert, Arizona, son Michael and wife Maleka Boyd of Kapolei, Hawaii, and daughter Julie and husband Rick Russell of Colton, Oregon. She was also blessed with six grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren.
“The moment we take our last breath on earth we take our first in heaven.” — Rev. Bill Graham
“Absent from the body present with the Lord.” — 2 Corinthians 5:8
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E. Flower Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014 or online at www.hov.org/donate/donate-now. Private services will be held at a later date.
