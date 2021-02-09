Betty Louise Newman, 82

SIERRA VISTA — Born as Betty Louise Kendall on November 26, 1938 and was raised in a small rural town in Calhoun County in West Virginia. Betty graduated from high school in 1956 and went to Kansas City, Missouri where she graduated from Weaver Airline School. She moved to Rochester, New York where she got her first real job with Capitol Airlines. Soon after she married a career military man and was able to live in many locations around the world including Paris, France where in 1960 her son, Timothy, was born. She also lived in Oslo, Norway, and Alaska.
In 1965, in Alaska, Betty started her career in United States Civil Service. From 1996 to 1990, she worked numerous positions at Fort Huachuca, Arizona. On January 1, 1970, Betty married Don Newman (a widower with 4 children) and fully accepted the challenge of blending the two families. Not only did Betty continue to work full-time and raise a blended family, she managed to complete her Bachelor's degree from University of Phoenix. Betty retired from Civil Service in 1995.
Betty continued to be active after retirement and held positions with the National Association of Retired Federal Employees (NARFE) and AARP. She assisted in the 2000 Census as well as did some substitute teaching. Of course there was always the ranch that needed attention. Betty was also very active in her Church.
In 2009, Betty suffered the loss of her mother, Mildred Bates, from multiple myeloma, and the loss of her husband, Don Newman, in October 2014 from severe emphysema. Betty herself was a cancer survivor and enjoyed good health until September 2020, when an aggressive form of colon cancer had taken over her body. Betty lost the battle with this latest cancer on February 5, 2021.
Betty is survived by her sister Judy Hupp, her brother Norman Kendall, her son Timothy Ayers, her 3 step-children, Lucille (Newman) Korn, Dale Newman, Judith (Newman) Carson. There are 14 grandchildren (one deceased), and about 30 great-grandchildren (one deceased) as well.
There will be a limited memorial service held at Sierra Vista Church of Christ in Village Meadows (masks required) and the service will be live-streamed on YouTube@SierraVistaChurchofChrist.
The burial will be immediate family only at the family cemetery.
The family has asked that in lieu of flowers to please make a donation to the charity of their choice or to the American Cancer Society in Betty's name.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.