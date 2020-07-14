Betty Tamez, 64
BENSON — Betty Tamez entered eternal rest on July 12, 2020. She was born on July 19, 1955 to Ramon M. Olivas and Estella M. Olivas. She is survived by her husband, Guadalupe “Lupe” Tamez, her sons: Junior Tamez (Marla), Mario Tamez and Nathan Tamez; her siblings: Angel Olivas (Chris), Susan Peralta, Grace Olivas, Ramon Olivas (Delane) and Sandra Olivas (Carlos); her grandchildren: Alysha Tucker, Mario Swanda, Ashley Bourke, Morgan Tamez, Mikayla Tamez, Lily Reyes, Mila Tamez and her five great-grandchildren.
Besides being a mother and wife, Betty also worked several years in housekeeping management at the Quiburi Mission nursing home. In the years she lived in Benson she built many close relationships with people who instantly connected to her warm smile and memorable laugh.
“Family” was important to Betty. She was very close to her many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles. She loved to spend her time talking and visiting with them as often as she could. She always made sure to send her daily “good morning” text messages. She will be remembered as a kind, giving and selfless mother, wife and sister. She will be missed by many and until we meet again “tootle lou”.
Limited viewing at Richardson’s Mortuary on Thursday, July 16, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Graveside burial will be on Friday, July 17 10:30 a.m. at High Street Cemetery in Benson, Arizona.
