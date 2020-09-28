Death Notice: Beverly Ann (Trees) Valenzuela, 84
Date of Death: September 25, 2020
Funeral Services: A time of visitation will be held on Friday, October 2, 2020 from 4:00 p.m.-7:00 p.m. at Hatfield Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Hatfield Funeral Home. A private interment will take place at Southern Arizona Veterans' Memorial Cemetery at a later date.
