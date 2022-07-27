Beverly Jean Cairns (Bisset), 82

FRISCO, TEXAS — Beverly Jean Cairns (Bisset) of Lawrence Massachusetts, passed away on July 4th, 2022. Beverly was born to Mary Teresa Hoar and Drummond Bisset in Lawrence, Massachusetts on April 16, 1940. Beverly was married to Donald William Cairns in Lawrence, Massachusetts. on November 12, 1960.
Beverly was a teacher’s aide for over 25 years at Village Meadows and Town and Country Elementary Schools in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Beverly also started the first swim team in Sierra Vista, Arizona, the Sierra Vista Sea Urchins. She coached both the city team as well as the Buena High School swim team for nearly 25 years. Beverly was a bit of a local celebrity around town as she was regularly recognized and approached by her past students and swimmers greeting them each with warmth and attention.
Beverly and Donald had five children and were stationed by the U.S. Army in many locations including: Germany, Georgia, Panama, Massachusetts, Hawaii and Sierra Vista, Arizona where they finally settled in 1972.
Beverly loved to dance, and she and Don won many dance competitions. They also liked to spend their vacations on cruise ships and enjoyed bringing family along on their trips. Beverly’s greatest joy was spending time with family, especially her five children and six grandchildren.
Beverly is preceded in death by her mother and father Mary and Drummond Bisset and her son Bruce. Beverly is survived by her husband Donald, sons Mark, Mike, Bill and daughter Kellie, six grandchildren and five great grand kids.