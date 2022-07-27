Beverly Jean Cairns (Bisset), 82

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

FRISCO, TEXAS — Beverly Jean Cairns (Bisset) of Lawrence Massachusetts, passed away on July 4th, 2022. Beverly was born to Mary Teresa Hoar and Drummond Bisset in Lawrence, Massachusetts on April 16, 1940. Beverly was married to Donald William Cairns in Lawrence, Massachusetts. on November 12, 1960.

Beverly was a teacher’s aide for over 25 years at Village Meadows and Town and Country Elementary Schools in Sierra Vista, Arizona. Beverly also started the first swim team in Sierra Vista, Arizona, the Sierra Vista Sea Urchins. She coached both the city team as well as the Buena High School swim team for nearly 25 years. Beverly was a bit of a local celebrity around town as she was regularly recognized and approached by her past students and swimmers greeting them each with warmth and attention.

Tags