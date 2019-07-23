Beverly Louise Dowdell, 85

SIERRA VISTA –
Beverly Louise Dowdell, a former resident of Casper, Wyoming and a resident of Sierra Vista for over 30 years, passed away on June 28, 2019 at the Life Care Center of Sierra Vista in Sierra Vista, Arizona at age 85. She was a devoted Wife, Mother, Grandmother, and Great-Grandmother and will be dearly missed.
She was born to Iver and Ruth Davis in Malcom, Iowa on January 14, 1934. She married Don Mason in Iowa on June 17, 1950 and they had six children together. They moved to Casper, Wyoming in June of 1962. They later divorced in 1967.
She decided to go back to school and educate herself and pursue a career in nursing. She graduated from Casper College in 1964 as an LPN. She worked in the Intensive Care Unit at the Natrona County Memorial Hospital, Private doctor’s offices and Belaire Nursing Home in Casper, Wyoming from 1964 until 1975.
She was married on April 29, 1972 to Charles L. (Leonard) Dowdell in Douglas, Wyoming. Together they purchased Global Engineering & Land Surveying, Inc. in 1974 in Casper, Wyoming and ran it side by side for over 13 years. They closed down the business and left Casper in 1987 and moved in 1988 to Sierra Vista, Arizona as their final destination, where they settled down and to later enjoy their retirement.
She served as Area President of the Wyoming LPN Association and as Secretary of the American Businesswomen’s Association. She was very talented and loved and did every craft imaginable.
She is survived by her husband, Charles L. (Leonard) Dowdell, all six of her children, Shelly Mason, Sherry Graham (Tim), Don Mason Jr. (Debbie), Cyd Goodrich (Charles), Dave Mason (Karen), and Frank Mason (Karen), and her three stepdaughters, Amber Maloney, Valorie Andreen (Dale) and Caryn Surber (James) and numerous Grandchildren and Great-Grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by both parents and all of her siblings and one Granddaughter, Amanda Ruth Goodrich.
Cremation has taken place and she was put to rest in Cochise Memory Gardens in Sierra Vista, Arizona on July 20, 2019. At her request, no services were held.
The family is planning a Celebration of Life next summer in Casper, Wyoming.
