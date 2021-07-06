Beverly Ritenour Tucker, 78
LAS CRUCES, NEW MEXICO — Beverly Ritenour Tucker, 78, of Sierra Vista, Arizona passed away on Monday, June 28th 2021, in Las Cruces, New Mexico. She moved to Las Cruces in May 2021 to be closer to family.
Beverly was born April 22, 1943 in Toledo, Ohio to Donald V. Ritenour and Eleanor Robinson Ritenour. She finished her years of schooling in 1962 and worked as a Lab Technician at South Side Hospital and St. Clair Memorial Hospital, both in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania until 1964.
November 28, 1964 Beverly married Woodson Coleman Tucker III at Mount Lebanon United Methodist Church in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. Due to Woodson being in the army they lived in several different places, including North Carolina, Wiesbaden Germany and Ft Walton Beach Florida.
Woodson and Beverly were stationed at Ft. Huachuca, Arizona in January 1972. They liked the area so much that in November of 1973, when Woodson separated from the army, Sierra Vista became their permanent residence.
Beverly went back into the workforce after their three kids were old enough to take care of themselves. She worked at Livingston’s Book Store for a couple of years, then worked at J. C. Penny’s as an office manager until her retirement.
She and her family were active members of the Sierra Vista Riding Club. Beverly enjoyed traveling, reading, sewing and quilting. She was a strong, caring and loving wife, mother and friend.
Beverly was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Woodson C Tucker III on October 23, 2014. She is survived by her brother Donald and Janice Ritenour Jr., of Charlottesville Virginia; her sister Sueann Kaleida of Summerfield Florida; two daughters and sons-in-law Diane and Kenny Blake of Phenix City, Alabama and Carolyn and Jason Stewart of Dandridge Tennessee; a son and daughter in law Woodson C and Heather Tucker IV of Las Cruces, New Mexico; six grandchildren, Elizabeth Dobbs of Sanford, North Carolina; Beverly J Coons of Coolidge, Arizona; Tia K and Kesley L Stewart of Dandridge Tennessee, Woodson C (Cole) Tucker V and Kaleigh Tucker of Las Cruces New Mexico; several Nieces and Nephews.
A memorial service will be held Saturday July 10th 2021 at 10:00am at the Sierra Vista United Methodist Church.
Memorials can be made in Beverly’s name to the American Cancer Society.